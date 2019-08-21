Dana White rips MMA media for ‘f**king insane’ treatment of Daniel Cormier

Until Saturday, Daniel Cormier was the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC, according to the official UFC rankings. After losing to Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 241 on Saturday night, however, Cormier’s has plummeted six spots in those same rankings — despite picking up a first-round knockout over Miocic a little over a year go.

UFC President Dana White thinks that’s “f**king insane,” and is very unhappy with the members of the MMA media who vote on the official UFC rankings.

The UFC boss sounded off on the issue after Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series.

“I was looking at the rankings today when they came out, it’s just fucking insane to me,” White told MMA Junkie. “This guy on Saturday night was the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world. He loses and drops to No. 7, and he loses to the No. 1 heavyweight contender in the world, and the guy who has the most consecutive title defenses in UFC history, and Cormier drops to No. 7? It’s crazy. He’s much higher than that, and he’s one of the best to ever do it. He’s still one of the best in the world.”

In the same interview, Dana White addressed the possible retirement of Daniel Cormier.

From the sounds of it, he’s hoping to see a tie-breaking trilogy fight between Cormier and Miocic — but he’s open to whatever the two decorated heavyweights want.

“I’ll do anything (Cormier) wants to do, and obviously I’ll do anything that Stipe wants to do,” White explained. “Stipe’s got to want the trilogy, too.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/21/2019.