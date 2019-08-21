UFC rankings update: Daniel Cormier plummets down p4p list, Nate Diaz enters top-10

After a stacked card like UFC 241, it should come as no surprise that there have been some big changes to the official UFC rankings. The most notable change in this latest iteration of the UFC rankings occured on the pound-for-pound list, where the former heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier took a major tumble after losing to Stipe Miocic in the card’s main event.

Elsewhere in the new UFC rankings, main card winners Nate Diaz and Paulo Costa made big climbs in the welterweight and middleweight rankings respectively on the strength of their decision defeats of Anthony Pettis and Yoel Romero.

Here are the latest UFC rankings (via MMA Mania):

