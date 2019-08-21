UFC rankings update: Daniel Cormier plummets down p4p list, Nate Diaz enters top-10

After a stacked card like UFC 241, it should come as no surprise that there have been some big changes to the official UFC rankings. The most notable change in this latest iteration of the UFC rankings occured on the pound-for-pound list, where the former heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier took a major tumble after losing to Stipe Miocic in the card’s main event.
Elsewhere in the new UFC rankings, main card winners Nate Diaz and Paulo Costa made big climbs in the welterweight and middleweight rankings respectively on the strength of their decision defeats of Anthony Pettis and Yoel Romero.
Here are the latest UFC rankings (via MMA Mania):
Note:
+/- = movement in rankings
*NR = Not previously ranked
POUND-FOR-POUND
1. Jon Jones +1
2. Khabib Nurmagomedov +1
3. Henry Cejudo +1
4. Stipe Miocic +7
5. Amanda Nunes +1
6. Max Holloway -1
7. Daniel Cormier -6
8. Dustin Poirier -1
9. Kamaru Usman -1
10. Tony Ferguson
11. Robert Whittaker -2
12. Valentina Shevchenko
13. Conor McGregor
14. Tyron Woodley
15. Jessica Andrade
FLYWEIGHT
Champion: HENRY CEJUDO
1. Joseph Benavidez
2. Jussier Formiga
3. Deiveson Figueiredo
4. Alexandre Pantoja
5. Sergio Pettis
6. Tim Elliott
7. Rogerio Bontorin
8. Brandon Moreno
9. Matt Schnell
10. Kai Kara France
11. Jordan Espinosa
12. Ryan Benoit -1
13. Alex Perez
14. Mark De La Rosa
15. Raulian Paiva
BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: HENRY CEJUDO
1. Marlon Moraes
2. Aljamain Sterling
3. Cory Sandhagen +6
4. Petr Yan
5. Raphael Assuncao -2
6. Pedro Munhoz -1
7. Dominick Cruz -1
8. Cody Garbrandt -1
9. Jimmie Rivera -1
10. Cody Stamann
11. Rob Font
12. John Dodson
13. Song Yadong
14. Urijah Faber
15. Thomas Almeida
FEATHERWEIGHT
Champion: MAX HOLLOWAY
1. Alexander Volkanovski
2. Brian Ortega
3. Jose Aldo
4. Frankie Edgar
5. Zabit Magomedsharipov
6. Chan Sung Jung
7. Yair Rodriguez
8. Jeremy Stephens
9. Renato Moicano
10. Josh Emmett
11. Calvin Kattar
12. Arnold Allen
13. Shane Burgos
14. Mirsad Bektic +1
15. Ryan Hall -1
LIGHTWEIGHT
Champion: KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV
1. Dustin Poirier INTERIM
2. Tony Ferguson
3. Conor McGregor
4. Donald Cerrone
5. Justin Gaethje
6. Al Iaquinta
7. Edson Barboza
8. Kevin Lee
9. Anthony Pettis
10. Paul Felder
11. Gregor Gillespie
12. Charles Oliveira
13. Alexander Hernandez
14. Dan Hooker
15. Islam Makhachev
WELTERWEIGHT
Champion: KAMARU USMAN
1. Tyron Woodley
2. Colby Covington
3. Jorge Masvidal
4. Leon Edwards
5. Rafael dos Anjos
6. Darren Till
7. Nate Diaz *NR
8. Santiago Ponzinibbio +1
9. Stephen Thompson -2
10. Demian Maia
11. Ben Askren
12. Anthony Pettis -5
13. Robbie Lawler -1
14. Elizeu dos Santos -1
15. Vicente Luque -1
MIDDLEWEIGHT
Champion: ROBERT WHITTAKER
1. Israel Adesanya (Interim champion)
2. Paulo Costa +5
3. Yoel Romero -1
4. Kelvin Gastelum -1
5. Jack Hermansson -1
6. Ronaldo Souza -1
7. Chris Weidman -1
8. Derek Brunson
9. Jared Cannonier
10. Ian Heinisch
11. Brad Tavares
12. Uriah Hall
13. Antonio Carlos Junior
14. Anderson Silva
15. Krzysztof Jotko
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: JON JONES
1. Daniel Cormier
2. Thiago Santos
3. Anthony Smith
4. Dominick Reyes
5. Jan Blachowicz
6. Alexander Gustafsson
7. (T) Volkan Oezdemir
7. (T) Corey Anderson
9. Glover Teixeira
10. Aleksandar Rakic
11. Johnny Walker
12. Ilir Latifi
13 Nikita Krylov
14 Mauricio Rua
15 Misha Cirkunov
HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: STIPE MIOCIC
1. Daniel Cormier -1
2. Francis Ngannou
3. Junior dos Santos
4. Curtis Blaydes
5. Derrick Lewis
6. Alexander Volkov
7. Alistair Overeem
8. Cain Velasquez
9. Shamil Abdurakhimov
10. Blagoy Ivanov
11. Walt Harris
12. Aleksei Oleinik
13. Tai Tuivasa
14. Marcin Tybura
15. Augusto Sakai
WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT
Champion: JESSICA ANDRADE
1. Rose Namajunas
2. Tatiana Suarez
3. Nina Ansaroff
4. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
5. Claudia Gadelha
6. Weili Zhang
7. Michelle Waterson
8. Carla Esparza
9. Alexa Grasso
10. Marina Rodriguez
11. Cynthia Calvillo
12. Felice Herrig
13. Tecia Torres
14. Karolina Kowalkiewicz
15. Cortney Casey
WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT
Champion: VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO
1. Jessica Eye
2. Katlyn Chookagian
3. Liz Carmouche
4. Jennifer Maia
5. Joanne Calderwood
6. Andrea Lee
7. Viviane Araujo
8. Roxanne Modafferi
9. Lauren Murphy
10. Alexis Davis
11. Montana De La Rosa
12. Maycee Barber
13. Antonina Shevchenko
14. Mara Romero Borella
15. Gillian Robertson
WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: AMANDA NUNES
1. Germaine de Randamie
2. Ketlen Vieira
3. Holly Holm
4. Julianna Pena
5. Aspen Ladd
6. Raquel Pennington
7. Yana Kunitskaya
8. Marion Reneau
9. Sara McMann
10. Irene Aldana
11. Macy Chiasson
12. Lina Lansberg
13. Nicco Montano
14. Sijara Eubanks -1
15. Bethe Correia
