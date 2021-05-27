Dana White reveals potential locations for upcoming UFC pay-per-view cards

UFC president Dana White has revealed the potential locations of upcoming UFC pay-per-view cards, saying he’s looking at several U.S. cities.

The UFC has begun to visit different cities in the United States now that the country is opening back up following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The UFC has already held two pay-per-view events, UFC 261 and UFC 262, in Jacksonville, Florida, and Houston, Texas, respectively, and next month heads to Phoenix, Arizona for UFC 263. The promotion then heads back to Las Vegas, Nevada in July for UFC 264 before going back to Houston in August for UFC 265 with the rematch between Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis.

Speaking to Tom Taylor of Bleacher Report, White gave an update to the UFC’s plans to travel around the United States again. According to the UFC president, he plans on still holding the Fight Night cards at the UFC Apex, but the promotion is looking at several cities for upcoming pay-per-views, including locales on the east and west coast and in the south.

“We’re sort of kicking things around. I think I told you guys at the last press conference, I’m going to keep the Fight Nights here at the Apex in Las Vegas, and we’re looking at new places to open up for pay-per-views,” White said.

“In September, I’m looking at Boston, Dallas, Anaheim, Fort Lauderdale, Newark—places like that. I don’t know what’s going to open up or what’s going to work or fit for us, but we’ll see.”

The UFC has been holding the majority of its events in Las Vegas for the past year along with Abu Dhabi but it has been heading to big U.S. cities now that the COVID-19 pandemic is more under control and more fans are able to attend living sporting events once again.

Where do you hope the UFC and Dana White travel to next?