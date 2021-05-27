Max Holloway opens as massive favorite over Yair Rodriguez

Max Holloway has opened as a sizeable favorite over Yair Rodriguez.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 31 on July 17, Holloway is set to welcome Rodriguez back to the Octagon in a highly-anticipated fight. Both men are top-three featherweights and have proven themselves to be phenomenal strikers, but oddsmakers are liking the former champ in Holloway to win the fight.

UFC Fight Night:

Max Holloway (-350)

Yair Rodriguez (+275)https://t.co/Ub7mA7AKZs — BestFightOdds (@BestFightOdds) May 27, 2021

UFC Vegas 31 Odds:

Max Holloway (-350)

Yair Rodriguez (+275)

Holloway being a -350 favorite means you would need to bet on $350 to win the $100 if he were to win. If you like Rodriguez, a $100 bet would net you $275 if he were to win.

It shouldn’t be a surprise to see Max Holloway be the favorite as he is someone the public and oddsmakers have backed. He was a -400 favorite against Frankie Edgar at UFC 240, a -230 favorite in the first fight against Alex Volkanovski, a -265 favorite against Dustin Poirier, and nearly a -200 favorite against Calvin Kattar back in January. He has only been the betting underdog five times in his career and has been above -300 10 times in his career.

Yair Rodriguez, meanwhile, has been hit and miss with the oddsmakers as he opened as a +220 underdog against Korean Zombie but ended up closing as a -120 favorite. He’s only ever been above a -250 favorite three times in his career. However, against Holloway, this will be the biggest underdog he has been in his career.

Holloway enters the fight coming off a dominant decision win over Calvin Kattar back in January. The victory got him back into the win column after back-to-back losses to Alexander Volkanovski. Rodriguez, meanwhile, hasn’t fought since October of 2019 when he beat Jeremy Stephens by decision. Prior to that, he had the no contest against Stephens and KO’d Korean Zombie after being dominated by Frankie Edgar.

What do you make of the odds for the fight between Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez?