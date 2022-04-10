Dana White reacts to Khamzat Chimaev defeating Gilbert Burns at UFC 273

UFC President Dana White has shared his thoughts on tonight’s welterweight slugfest between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns.

Chimaev (11-0 MMA) and Burns (20-5 MMA) squared off as the third fight of tonight’s main card from Jacksonville, Florida.

Chimaev (11-0 MMA) was looking to improve his Octagon record to 5-0 with a win over ‘Durinho’ this evening. ‘The Wolf’ was coming off a dominant first round submission victory over Li Jingliang in his most previous effort at UFC 267 (see that here).

Meanwhile, Gilbert Burns (20-5 MMA) had returned to the win column his last time out, scoring a unanimous decision victory over fellow former welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson. ‘Durinho’ was one of the few fighters who offered to step up for Dana White and company to fight the highly touted prospect in ‘Borz’.

Tonight’s ‘Chimaev vs. Burns’ matchup proved to be an absolute war. Both men were able to land numerous significant strikes throughout the course of the fifteen minute contest, with ‘Borz’ even dropping ‘Durinho’ at one point. Burns also had Khamzat hurt on a number of occasions and proved to be everything ‘The Wolf’ could handle. After three rounds of thrilling action the bout went to the judges scorecards for an official decision.

Official UFC 273 Result: Khamzat Chimaev def. Gilbert Burns by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

During tonight’s post-fight press conference, UFC President Dana White was asked what he thought of Burns vs. Chimaev, which was awarded ‘FOTN‘ honors.

White asks when the last time we've seen someone like Chimaev come out of nowhere, then fight the #2 guy in a division like he has. He says tonight was a big test for Chimaev and he passed it. All the buzz was around him and he had to face someone as good as Burns. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) April 10, 2022

White says that what Chimaev faced tonight is something that you can't train for. Believes he had an adrenaline dump after the first round and had to face something new. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) April 10, 2022

White says that what happened to Khamzat tonight was inevitable when you face the guys at the top of the division. Calls the fight with Burns one of the greatest fights that he's ever seen and says that the vibe in the arena was incredible. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) April 10, 2022

Would you like to see Khamzat Chimaev fight Colby Covington next as suggested by UFC President Dana White?