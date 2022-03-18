Dana White reacts to Conor McGregor wanting Kamaru Usman next: “It’s interesting”

Dana White has reacted after Conor McGregor suggested he wants to fight Kamaru Usman his next time out.

McGregor sat down with his website The Mac Life to provide an update on his recovery and said he’s focused on fighting at welterweight. He also wants to fight Usman in his return bout to become the first-ever three-weight world champion.

“I believe myself vs. Usman for the 170-pound title for my comeback fight is the one I’m eyeballing at the minute,” McGregor said. “I’ve gotten myself down to a lightweight frame, but I’m big now. I feel big, I feel strong, I feel healthy, I’ve got good energy. Coming back after a gruesome injury, I do not want to deplete myself. There’s no need to deplete myself. And I feel confident against Usman – a jab-happy, sloppy orthodox wrestler with no submissions whatsoever. What’s he gonna do? Where’s the danger here? I don’t see a danger with him.”

After the video was posted, The Mac Life then interviewed Dana White before UFC London and asked if the promotion would be interested in making the fight. According to White, he says it is interesting and he plans on meeting with Conor McGregor soon to discuss his return bout.

“Yeah, it’s interesting, I hadn’t heard that. He’s coming into Vegas, we’re getting together and we’re gonna talk,” Dana White said. “We’ll see what’s next… Any Conor fight is good money-wise.”

While White did not make any firm confirmations, he does plan on talking with McGregor about his next fight. At this time, Usman will need to defend his belt against Leon Edwards. Should he win that, then perhaps the Irishman fight does happen as it would be a massive payday and fight for everyone involved.

Regardless, it appears McGregor is focused on fighting at welterweight sometime later this year in his return.

What do you make of Dana White’s response to Conor McGregor wanting to fight Kamaru Usman next?