Video | Eddie Hall and Thor Bjornsson have heated staredown ahead of Saturday’s boxing match

Eddie Hall has confronted Thor Bjornsson in the boxing gym in Dubai ahead of Saturday’s much anticipated Boxing match.

Hafthor “Thor” Bjornsson came face-to-face with Eddie Hall this week prior to their boxing match scheduled for tomorrow, March 19th at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium in United Arab Emirates.

Eddie hall and Thor really don’t like each other fkn ell😭 pic.twitter.com/6oID9sZWhR — Joe (@bengodfrxy22) March 14, 2022

Thor Bjornsson in speaking of the encounter told his YouTube followers:

“Things got pretty heated, insults were thrown and it ended with Eddie being dragged out of the building severely injuring someone involved, whilst trying to spit on me. I did spit back, not my finest moment, but the adrenaline was cranked and I was shocked that he would do something so disgusting.”

Bjornsson continued:

“I’m looking forward to stepping into the ring with Eddie on Saturday. We can settle this once and for all, without it turning into a disgusting street fight which is clearly what Eddie wanted after his clear lack of discipline in yesterday’s display.”

Apparently the disdain between the two is the result of Thor Bjornsson breaking the world deadlift record back in early 2020 but Eddie Hall, the previous record holder, claimed the former ‘Mountain‘ actor achieved the mark under dubious circumstances, which led to a lot of online arguing and ultimately a boxing match.

Bjornsson and Hall were scheduled to clash in September 2021, before Hall tore his biceps, forcing the fight to be postponed by six months.

The two strongmen, Eddie Hall, 34, and Thor Bjornsson, 33, will finally get the chance to settle their beef in the boxing ring tomorrow, being dubbed “The Heaviest Boxing Match in History”.

Will you be watching? Which super heavyweight do you believe will come out the victor in this clash of the titans?