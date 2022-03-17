Cory McKenna ecstatic to make return at UFC London, expects to finish Elise Reed in a “fun” fight for the fans

Cory McKenna had her eyes on the UFC London card to make her return.

McKenna made her UFC debut back in November 2020 and beat Kay Hansen by decision. Since then, however, she has been dealing with injuries that have kept her out of the Octagon but will now return at UFC London against Elise Reed.

“It’s been different, riddled with injuries and different adversities to overcome. I got through it and I’m looking forward to showing everyone what I’ve done on March 19,” McKenna said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I’m some excited this was a huge thing for me to get on the London card to fight in front of my family and friends, former teammates. It will be a great night.”

Although the 22-year-old Welsh fighter is excited to fight back in Europe, she knows she has a tough fight in front of her. McKenna knows Reed is a very good striker, but she believes she has gotten much better in all aspects of the game in this past year-and-a-half and it will show on Saturday. She’s also expecting a very fun fight for the fans.

“She’s no slouch, she’s the CFFC champion, she’s a very high-level striker. It’s also her first fight in her correct weight class in the UFC and she will put on an exciting fight as will I,” McKenna said. “I believe I can beat anybody and I’ve done the work, I know it will be a tough fight and I’m comfortable wherever it goes. But, I know it’s going to be a fun one.”

With Cory McKenna being confident she has all the tools to win this fight, she expects to eventually find the finish. ‘Poppins’ wants to be known as a finisher at strawweight and plans on getting a big finish in front of a home crowd.

“I’m just focused on putting on a well-rounded performance and getting that finish wherever that may be. I always want a finish, I can’t leave it in the hands of the judges and I’m always looking to finish fights,” McKenna said.

If McKenna gets the finish over Elise Reed at UFC London as she says, she hopes she can get a quick turnaround.

Although she’s putting no timeframe on her return, the plan for McKenna is to be as active as possible and start stringing together some wins and potentially face a ranked opponent by year’s end.

“I don’t like to put too much weight on longer-term goals as you never know what will happen. But, I do want to stay active and get as many fights as possible,” McKenna concluded.

Do you think Cory McKenna will beat Elise Reed at UFC London?