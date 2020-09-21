Dana White provides update on talks with Brock Lesnar

UFC president Dana White recently provided an update about where talks are with former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar recently became a free agent when his WWE contract expired, and naturally, fans and media immediately began speculation about a return to the Octagon. As soon as the news broke that Lesnar was a free agent again, fighters such as Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic raised their hands and said they would like to take the Lesnar fight.

Since the initial word broke that Lesnar was a free agent, we haven’t heard much in the way of updates. This weekend White spoke to TMZ Sports and provided an update on where talks are with Lesnar right now, though admittingly not much has changed.

“Not a word (with Lesnar). Sure, I’d love to hear how he’s doing and how his family is and things like that. But I think that’s going to be the extent of a conversation with him. The guy has had a long, killer career. He actually came in and became a UFC heavyweight champ and the guys made a lot of money. I just don’t see him coming back over here again at his age,” White said about Lesnar.

Lesnar is now 43 years old and hasn’t fought in MMA since July 2016, when he fought Mark Hunt to a No Contest at UFC 200. Still, he remains one of the biggest superstars to ever step foot in the Octagon, and he has retired in the past only to return to the cage a few years later. While things are certainly not looking good at the moment for a Lesnar return to the UFC Octagon, you can never say never when it comes to Lesnar.

Do you think Dana White will be able to re-sign Brock Lesnar to the UFC?