Frankie Edgar reflects on Gray Maynard rematch 10 years later: 'I don't remember much of that fight'

Drake Riggs
PhotoCred: Sherdog

Together, Frankie Edgar and Gray Maynard gave us arguably the greatest trilogy in MMA history. As of the start of 2021, the rematch was 10 years ago.

Incredibly, Edgar remains a top contender in the sport today as a 135-pound bantamweight. Yet his claim to fame came at 155-pounds as the UFC lightweight champ. During his run, he and Maynard gave us two of the greatest bouts of all time.

First meeting in April 2008, the unbeaten 4-0 Maynard would hand the then 9-0 Frankie Edgar his first career loss via unanimous judge’s call. Three years later on New Year’s day 2011, they put on an instant classic that resulted in a split draw.

“I’ll be straight up honest, I don’t remember much of that fight,” Edgar said on The Bo & Glow MMA Show. “After that first round, I was definitely in la-la land. I don’t think until the third or possibly fourth round I remember coming to, in a sense. And the reason I came to was because I remember my ankle — I’m moving around and I’m like, ‘Damn, why is my ankle hurting so bad?’ In the first round when I got dropped I sprained my ankle really, really bad. And I had no idea how it happened.

“Even after the fight, I was upset because a draw to me — it wasn’t what I wanted. I wanted to go over there and get the win and obviously, I didn’t know what I did.

“I was talking to my coach Mark [Henry], he was like, ‘Dude, wait until you see this fight. You got takedowns,’ and I was like, ‘I took him down?!'” Frankie Edgar said with a laugh. “I had no idea I even took him down. After watching it, that’s when it kind of all came back to me. But yeah, I didn’t really come back until the fourth round and I remember going into the fifth and they’re saying I got one more round. I’m like one more round? What happened to two and three? I didn’t even know what happened.”

Later that same year, the Toms River native would even the score and knockout “The Bully” in the fourth round of their trilogy bout.

A full decade later and Edgar, 39, is now matched with Cory Sandhagen in a pivotal bantamweight clash on Feb. 6. As for Maynard, he was released from the UFC in 2019. He went 3-6 after his last two bouts with “The Answer”.

