Dana White previews the next decade for the UFC

A brand new year and a brand new decade has begun for us all, and given the manner in which Dana White and the UFC are about to start the year, it’s understandable that there’s quite a bit of excitement in the air amongst fans and media members alike.

A whole host of stars including Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, Khabib Nurmagomedov & Joanna Jędrzejczyk are already booked to compete between now and April, and that’s only the tip of the iceberg.

As we count down towards these big fights, White is as busy as ever filling the rest of the calendar. The man himself recently took part in an interview with UFC.com, during which he discussed what he expects from the next decade of UFC action.

UFC: YOU JUST WRAPPED UP A MASSIVE DECADE FOR THE UFC. GIVE US A HINT OF HOW YOU IMAGINE THE NEXT TEN YEARS OF THE COMPANY GOING.

Dana White: If you look at how much this business has grown in one year with ESPN, wait until we’ve been with them for 10. I told you the last year has been a rocket ship with ESPN, and with a lot of the things we’re working on with them, it’s just going to be incredible what we’re going to do. And that’s just here in the United States. That doesn’t even include the rest of the world. We’re on fire right now in Australia, we’re on fire right now in Asia. Russia is hot. The Middle East is hot right now. This business is literally becoming everything else I thought it could be, and it’s fun. I’m still having as much fun as I was 15 years ago, so I’m really looking forward to the next 10.

The UFC is set to return from its brief hiatus on January 18 for UFC 246.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/3/2020.