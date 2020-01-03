ONE Championship announces new strategic partnerships with leading global brands in 2020

ONE Championship has announced new strategic partnerships with a number of major brands. The Singapore-based martial arts organization announced this news in a Wednesday press release.

Partner enterprises include JBL, TUMI, Redbull, Lazada, DBS Bank, Foodpanda, Hugo Boss, Harvey Norman, Secretlab, California Fitness, Kredivo, Reckitt Benckiser, and Unilever, among others.

Brands are set to collaborate with ONE Championship and ONE Esports on various martial arts and esports initiatives. These partnerships are set to leverage multiple platforms, creating a unique and exciting synergy between the business, martial arts, and esports communities.

ONE Championship is poised for another benchmark year in 2020, with a packed minimum schedule of over 50 live events spanning the organization’s entire martial arts and esports gamut.

Committed to showcasing authentic martial arts on a global scale, ONE Championship harnesses the potential around live sports content and global sports marketing. Leveraging a wide business and media network, the organization is able to build upon its rapidly growing community and record-breaking media metrics, reaching millions of consumers and fans from around the world.

The press release also featured comments from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, as well as several other relevant executives. See those below:

Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, stated: “We at ONE Championship are excited to build strategic partnerships with leading global brands. Our organization is about unleashing the greatness of humanity upon the world, through our martial arts and esports platforms. Each of our partners share with us a harmonious culture of excellence and innovation, and each play a specific role in realizing our vision at ONE Championship. We aim to ignite the world with hope, strength, dreams, and inspiration, and share the amazing stories of our athletes with millions of people across the globe.”

Carlos Alimurung, CEO of ONE Esports, stated: “The ONE Esports Dota 2 Singapore World Pro Invitational was a huge success. We delivered an amazing experience for the esports community and our brand partners. 88% of attendees surveyed were 18-35. 96% of respondents stated that they are likely to attend the next ONE Esports event, and 84% are more likely to purchase a brand that supports ONE Esports events. With this momentum, we look forward to the ONE Esports Dota 2 Jakarta Invitational in April and the ONE Esports Singapore Major in June this year.”

Grace Koh, Vice President and General Manager, Lifestyle Audio Division of Asia Pacific, JBL, stated: “It is a great honor to be partnering with ONE Esports for the upcoming Dota 2 World Pro Invitational in Singapore and Jakarta, and the Dota 2 Major in Singapore in 2020. Being the Official Audio Partner, we are thrilled to bring the JBL immersive sound experience with our extensive award-winning audio products and let everyone make the most of every moment in their games and life!”

Adam Hershman, General Manager, TUMI Greater China, APAC Distribution and Travel Retail stated: “We are very excited to be entering into a partnership with ONE Esports. It is an incredible time for esports and this is a truly unique and innovative partnership that opens up new possibilities for both brands. Esports players are always on the move and need worry-free travel solutions so that they can focus on what matters the most — world-class performance. At TUMI, we provide this freedom from concern by designing products that are reliable, adaptable and suited to your needs. We are looking forward to working with this new generation of athletes and the fans to perfect their journeys — while having a bit of fun along the way.”

Anthony Seow, Head of Payments & Platforms, DBS Bank, stated: “DBS is delighted to partner with ONE Esports as the official banking partner of ONE Esports Dota 2 World Pro Invitational series. As esports becomes more popular in Singapore and across the region, our cardholders who are avid gamers can look forward to enjoying exclusively curated deals and privileges with the DBS Live Fresh Card, as they cheer on their favorite athletes.”

Michelle Yip, Chief Marketing Officer of Lazada Singapore, stated: “As the leading eCommerce and Shoppertainment platform in the region, Lazada sees vast potential in developing the local esports and gaming scene and supporting various initiatives to foster a robust community for gamers and shoppers alike. We are pleased to partner with ONE Esports on this exciting project to bring the top global esports talent to Singapore for the inaugural ONE Esports Dota 2 Singapore World Pro Invitational. Local gaming fans can look forward to the event being livestreamed on the Lazada app. We will also be giving back to the gaming community by offering money-can’t-buy experiences such as backstage tours to meet some of the top participating global teams.”

Ian Alexander Ang, CEO and Co-founder of Secretlab, stated: “ONE, today, is the largest global sports media property in Asian history and is revered for their large-scale sporting events, production and content — as well as bringing up sporting heroes. With esports booming today, we want to support their efforts to orchestrate the growth of esports and gaming in Asia to millions of fans worldwide. Just like for their sporting athletes, ONE only wants to provide the best environment for their esports athletes to perform at their best, which requires them to use the best equipment possible.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/3/2020.