VIDEO | Combat jiu jitsu bout ends with blatantly illegal strike, massive referee slam

Combat jiu jitsu, which allows a small selection of strikes on the ground, has become quite popular over the last few years, thanks in large part to the Eddie Bravo Invitational (EBI) series.

Unfortunately, a recent combat jiu jitsu match in Tennessee, promoted by regional MMA org Attitude MMA Fights, ended in absolute chaos.

Almost immediately it became clear that one competitor did not understand the rules —or that he was simply disregarding them — as he swatted his foe with an illegal fight on the feet. The referee then stopped the action, and disqualified the illegal striker, who raised a stink as if he’d done nothing wrong.

The other jiu jitsu fighter — the one who had been illegally struck — was evidently not happy. He walked across the ring toward his would-be foe, sparking a brief skirmish.

This violence was promptly broken up by security and a referee — though oddly not the referee who originally stopped the match, who stared on dumbly as the two fighters squared up to brawl.

When the offending fighter wouldn’t relent, the referee who had entered the cage wound up driving him into the canvas with an epic slam.

It all really has to be seen to be believed. See it at the top of this post (h/t MMA Mania).

What’s your take on this crazy combat jiu jitsu match?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/26/2019.