Dana White: “I’m thinking about doing Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes”

UFC president Dana White confirmed that he is thinking about booking UFC women’s bantamweight championship Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena.

Nunes is coming off of a quick submission win over Megan Anderson at UFC 259 in a 145lbs title defense, and the promotion is looking to turn her back around quickly in a 135lbs title fight. The one fighter in the women’s bantamweight division who has been the most vocal about getting the fight with Nunes is Pena, the former “The Ultimate Fighter” winner. Pena is coming off of a submission win over Sara McMann and she believes that win should be enough to get her the title shot in what is a shallow division in terms of fresh contenders.

Nunes hasn’t expressed too much interest in the matchup, as she doesn’t believe Pena is deserving of a title shot given she just was submitted by Germaine de Randamie last October. However, with a lack of other choices, it appears White is leaning towards booking this fight. Speaking to TMZ Sports, White admitted Pena vs. Nunes is a real possibility.

“Right now, alright, I’ll give you a little something that we’re talking about right now. So Julianna Pena has been driving me f*cking bananas, okay? Will not stop terrorizing me that she deserves this fight. ‘Amanda Nunes this, Amanda Nunes that, Amanda’s ducking her, Amanda doesn’t want her because the style doesn’t match up well for Amanda.’ So I’m thinking about doing Pena and Nunes,” White confirmed.

Even if Nunes initially dismissed Pena as a potential opponent, ultimately it’s up to the UFC matchmakers and White to decide what the fights are. If the promotion believes Pena is worthy of the title shot and that this would be a big fight — perhaps a co-main event on a pay-per-view — then they will likely make it worth Nunes’ while financially to take it.

