Amanda Nunes lays out bold prediction for finishing Megan Anderson at UFC 259

Amanda Nunes not only expects to finish Megan Anderson on Saturday night but is confident she will do so early on.

In the co-main event of UFC 259, Nunes is looking to defend her featherweight title for the second time when she faces Anderson. Although the Brazilian is a massive favorite, and many believe she will win, the challenger does pose some problems. She will have a size and reach advantage, but for Nunes, she expects to finsih the fight early.

“She has the reach advantage, she is tall. I feel like she is very dangerous,” Nunes said at the UFC 259 pre-fight press conference. “I feel like that is a huge part of her gameplan because she is tall and long. That can be a little difficult to figure out. But, in the first exchange if I find my timing, everything, I will finish it.”

If Nunes does finish Anderson in the first exchange it would be spectacular. Nunes certainly does have fight-ending power as evidence by her finishes over Cris Cyborg, Holly Holm, and Ronda Rousey. However, Anderson has never been knocked out before in her career.

Amanda Nunes is currently riding an 11-fight winning streak and has beaten the best female fighters of all-time. During this run, she has beaten, Cyborg, Holly Holm, Germaine de Randamie, Ronda Rousey, Valentina Shevchenko, and Miesha Tate among others. If she beats Anderson on Saturday night, it’s uncertain what other fights remain for her as she would’ve cleared out the bantamweight and featherweight division.

Megan Anderson, meanwhile, is on a two-fight winning streak and is 3-2 in the UFC. She is the former Invicta FC featherweight champion but if she can beat Nunes, it would be one of the biggest upsets in UFC history. She also enters this fight on the last-fight of her UFC deal so it could be do-or-die for her UFC career.

Do you think Amanda Nunes will finish Megan Anderson at UFC 259?