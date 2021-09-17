Dana White explains why Jake Paul should fight Anderson Silva next, not Jorge Masvidal

UFC president Dana White explained why YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul should fight Anderson Silva next, and not Jorge Masvidal.

White and Paul have not seen eye to eye, especially in regards to the topic of fighter pay, as Paul has said numerous negative comments to White regarding what he pays UFC fighters. After recently beating former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, Paul is now busy trying to figure out who his next opponent will be. He recently came out and called out Masvidal for a fight, but White blocked that opportunity since “Gamebred” is under contract with the UFC. Instead, White suggested that Paul take on the UFC legend Silva instead.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph in a recent interview, White explained why he believes Silva is the right fight for Paul at this current time, not Masvidal.

“Masvidal’s 170 pounds. He likes 170-pounders. Go fight somebody your own size. Anderson Silva’s not under contract, he’s 46 years old – that’s the age group you love to fight – and he’s your size and he’s actually winning fights. If you look at Jake Paul’s history, Jake Paul either fights basketball players who have never fought or he wants to fight washed up older guys who haven’t won fights in years. Anderson Silva has actually been boxing, he’s won some fights, he’s 46 years old, and he’s in your weight class. There you go. That’s a no-brainer. Fight Anderson Silva,” White said (h/t MMAFighting).

“Fans would actually probably like to see that fight. It’s actually a viable fight that would actually sell some pay-per-views. Cause no matter what they tell ya, he ain’t f*cking selling pay-per-views. The brother did. Logan, when he fought Floyd Mayweather, they sold some PPVs. Triller ain’t selling jack sh*t. Those guys couldn’t f*cking give away pay-per-views. If Jake Paul goes out and actually fights Anderson Silva, it’s a viable fight.”

Do you agree with Dana White that Jake Paul should fight Anderson Silva next?