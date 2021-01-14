Dana White believes McGregor vs. Poirier rematch will be “a war”

UFC President Dana White believes that the upcoming rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will be “a war.”

McGregor and Poirier have fought once before, in the featherweight division, back in 2014. On that night, McGregor won by first-round knockout.

McGregor’s previous win over Poirier has influenced many fans and pundits to predict another decisive win for the Irishman in the pair’s lightweight rematch, slated for UFC 257 on January 23.

White, however, isn’t so sure that’s the way things will go down. Poirier has said he anticipates a war, and White believes that’s a probable outcome.

“I just saw a thing with Poirier yesterday where Poirier is like, ‘Let me tell you what. If you think that I’m the same guy that fought Conor last time, you’re out of your mind. You’re going to see a war,'” White told MMA Junkie recently. “I believe every word of it”

Speaking on This Past Weekend with Theo Von, Poirier laid out plans to turn his fight with McGregor into a bloody brawl, which is most likely what White is referencing.

“If you’re talking about game plan, what I want is for both of us to be dripping blood and hurting and suffering early in the fight, then we can find out who’s the real fighter,” Poirier said. “That’s what I want. I want to be bleeding with a minute off the first round clock.

“I want us both to be bleeding and really have to dig down and see who’s the better fighter, and see who really wants to be in there, because I don’t have a safety net,” Poirier added. “I want to be in there, and I know that. I know that, and I’d like to find out if he does.”

Do you agree with Dana White on this one? Will the upcoming Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier rematch be a war? Share your prediction in the comments section below.