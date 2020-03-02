Dana White bashes Deontay Wilder for walk-out costume, promises we won’t see ‘any of that bulls**t in the UFC’

UFC President Dana White was not impressed by the elaborate costume Deontay Wilder wore during his walkout for his recent rematch with Tyson Fury.

Fury and Wilder both made extravagant walks to the ring for their Las Vegas rematch. Fury wore a crown and cape and was carried to the ring on a palanquin. Wilder, meanwhile, essentially walked out in a suit of armor, and later blamed his loss to Fury on the weight of this costume.

While it’s not clear whether White buys that excuse, he was certainly not a fan of the costume itself.

White weighed in on the Wilder vs. Fury rematch, which Fury won by seventh-round TKO, in a recent interview with TMZ. He eventually ended up discussing Wilder’s walkout costume, and was clearly not impressed.

“I think there’s a lot to it,” White said of Fury’s win over Wilder (via The Sun). “Fury looked awesome. Fury fought a perfect fight. But, if you think about boxing and fights when fighters are getting ready, they’re in the back. They’re relaxing. Some guys sleep. Some guys just lay around and chill. Then you get up, you time it out, do your warm-up. Then you throw something on to stay warm.

“You don’t put all this gear on and all this stuff,” White added. “That’s why I don’t do any of that bulls*** in the UFC. I don’t like it. I don’t like any of that.”

Suffice it to say that we won’t be seeing any UFC fighters wearing costumes like Deontay Wilder anytime soon. Too bad.

