Dan Hardy wants Nate Diaz for his comeback fight

Former UFC welterweight contender Dan Hardy hopes to fight again in the Octagon, and he wants a piece of Nate Diaz in his return fight.

The UFC color commentator recently spoke to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto about a possible comeback opponent, and “The Outlaw” said he wants Diaz.

“That is a good question. I daydream about that most days,” Hardy said (transcript via TheBodyLockMMA.com). “Honestly, right now, the guy everyone wants to fight is Nate Diaz. That’s the ideal pick.”

Hardy has not fought since a decision win over Amir Sadollah back in September 2012 due to health reasons. However, he has said for a while now he still wants to fight again. And if he does fight again, he believes Diaz is a favorable matchup for him.

Hardy says that his leg kicks would be the key to victory over Diaz.

“Oh, I’d eat his lead leg up until he starts falling onto my punches and then I knock him out. Simple,” Hardy said of his gameplan.

Obviously this fight won’t be happening anytime soon. Diaz is currently booked to fight Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 244, and if Diaz wins that fight then he would likely be closing in on a title shot at 170lbs. But if Diaz loses to Masvidal, the possibility exists that Hardy could get the fight he wants.

In the meantime, Hardy will continue to try and get healthy enough to return to the Octagon, and commentate UFC fights in the meantime. Since taking a leave of absence from the sport seven years ago, Hardy has quickly become one of the most respected analysts in the game. He has re-entered the USADA testing pool recently, which would be a key to a possible comeback.

But if he has it his way, he’d fight against Diaz tomorrow.

Is Dan Hardy vs. Nate Diaz a fight that interests you?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/16/2019.