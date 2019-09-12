Ben Askren takes another dig at Conor McGregor

The ongoing feud between Ben Askren and Conor McGregor is far from over.

The two have been going back and forth on social media, this after Ben Askren went on a Twitter rant about the Irishman. In three tweets he had said the following.

“You don’t want to get smashed by Khabib again. Take the Dustin fight and be happy. And be nicer to old people.”

“I got hit by 1 errant shot. Lesson learned and won’t happen again! @TheNotoriousMMA [Conor McGregor] got his ass beat for 18 minutes by Khabib and that will happen damn near every time,”

“Let’s be serious @TheNotoriousMMA [Conor McGregor] made too much money to ever have the desire to train at world champ level. He ain’t getting younger those times are gone. Only “glory days” and hot air now.”

The tweets by Ben Askren prompted Conor McGregor to respond with the following.

Why so serious? — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 11, 2019

“Why so serious?,” Conor McGregor responded.

Now, Ben Askren took to social media again to take another shot at the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion.

Some of us do real work for a living. Not parading around like a drunk asshole punching old people and stomping on phones like a pouty child. Looking forward to an incoherent response https://t.co/SuWEiDVVfB — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) September 11, 2019

“Some of us do real work for a living. Not parading around like a drunk asshole punching old people and stomping phones like a pouty child. Looking forward to an incoherent response,” Ben Askren replied.

Of course, Ben Askren is talking about the two incidents involving Conor McGregor. The first being at a bar where the Irishman allegedly punched the old man for refusing his whiskey. The phone incident happened a few months earlier where a fan reportedly asked for a picture and the Irishman took the phone and smashed it on the ground.

As of right now, Conor McGregor has yet to respond to Ben Askren’s latest tweet.

Whether or not this will lead to a potential fight between the two is unlikely. Currently, Askren is set to fight Demian Maia at UFC Singapore, while Conor McGregor is without a fight booked but wants a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

What do you make of Ben Askren’s latest dig towards Conor McGregor? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/11/2019.