Khamzat Chimaev invites Conor McGregor to train with him and Darren Till ahead of UFC return

Josh Evanoff
Conor McGregor, Khamzat Chimaev, UFC
Conor McGregor and Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev has made an enticing offer to Conor McGregor to train alongside himself and Darren Till.

‘The Notorious’ is currently on the comeback trail after suffering a broken leg. The injury caused him to lose his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. Despite the time away from the cage, the former champ-champ remains confident as ever.

He’s begun teasing his return to the cage. Earlier this week, he uploaded a training video showcasing some slick striking. While previous reports have indicated that the UFC may want him to face Nate Diaz in July, McGregor seemingly has a different name in mind.

The former dual-weight UFC champion indicated in a recent interview that he wants Kamaru Usman next. ‘The Notorious’ has teased that he would likely receive a title shot upon his return. However, he never indicated where that fight would take place, but we know have an answer.

In response, Kamaru Usman quickly laughed off a fight on social media between the two. Suggesting that the fight would be murder if it did indeed take place. Currently, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is expected to face Leon Edwards in July.

In response to a possible welterweight move, McGregor has received an interesting proposal. Top contender Khamzat Chimaev took to Twitter to offer the former champion a chance to train together alongside Darren Till. Both men have made waves over the past few weeks with their blossoming friendship.

If the offer is real, it comes as a bit of a surprise. In the past, Khamzat Chimaev has called out Conor McGregor. ‘The Wolf’ has also revealed that he once flew to Ireland in order to try and fight ‘The Notorious’ after the latter disparaged Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Sadly, McGregor isn’t very likely to take up their offer to train. However, if he changes his mind, a team with those three has all the makings of entertainment.

