Curtis Blaydes reveals Derrick Lewis bout is likely to be rescheduled for February 20

UFC heavyweight Curtis Blaydes has revealed the targeted date for the rebooked UFC heavyweight fight against rival Derrick Lewis.

Blaydes and Lewis were set to headline the UFC Vegas 15 card on November 28, but the fight fell apart at the last minute after Blaydes tested positive for COVID-19. The original plan from the UFC was to rebook the match after Blaydes did his two-week quarantine and recovered, but the UFC was not able to make it happen before the end of 2020. Instead, the promotion is now targeting the fight to take place in early 2021. The problem is, the UFC still wants it as a main event fight and there are not many dates available right now.

Speaking to James Lynch of Fanatics View, Blaydes said the UFC was originally targeting the rebooked fight with Lewis to take place on January 20 on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. However, as luck would have it, the welterweight bout between Leon Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev also fell apart due to Edwards testing positive for COVID-19, and the UFC is giving that fight the January 20 date instead. With most other upcoming dates booked, Blaydes said that the UFC is now targeting the rebooked Lewis fight for the February 20 card.

Curtis Blaydes (@RazorBlaydes265) gave an update on rebooking his previously scheduled fight vs. Derrick Lewis Full interview: https://t.co/dQ2y4qV5ID pic.twitter.com/GoDc6U7Uj0 — James Lynch (@LynchOnSports) December 16, 2020

“They’re working on getting us rebooked. They wanted us to be the main event. Originally, I was scheduled for January 20, but then I think there’s a new main event for that card now. So we got pushed back to February 20, but I haven’t received a contract yet so we could easily get pushed back again. I don’t know, but I know they are working on getting that (date),” Curtis Blaydes said.

Blaydes is currently the No. 2 ranked heavyweight in the UFC, while Lewis is ranked at No. 4. Francis Ngannu figures to be next in line to fight UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic, but the winner of Blaydes vs. Lewis would likely be next in line behind him. It’s a very important fight for the heavyweight division, so no wonder the UFC is rebooking it.