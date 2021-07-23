Cory Sandhagen wants bantamweight title shot with win over TJ Dillashaw at UFC Vegas 32

One of the top-ranked contenders at 135lbs, Cory Sandhagen wants a bantamweight title shot with a win over TJ Dillashaw at UFC Vegas 32.

Sandhagen takes on Dillashaw in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 32 card. The two former training partners-turned-bitter rivals are two of the best fighters in the world in their weight class and there is certainly a chance that this bout could have potential title implications. For Sandhagen, he is coming off of back-to-back knockout wins over Frankie Edgar and Marlon Moraes that he believes have him one win away from a title shot.

Speaking to the media ahead of UFC Vegas 32, “The Sandman” made the argument that he should be next in line to fight the winner of the Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan rematch.

“I think it’s definitely got to be, or at least on my end it is. So that’s next step. I think the timing is pretty good too. (Sterling and Yan) can have their fight in October or whenever that’s scheduled and then hopefully they don’t want to milk this thing too bad. Because I’m going to come for that belt and I’m going to take it from whoever wins that fight and that’s how I see my next year going,” Sandhagen said (h/t MMA Weekly).

Of course, Sandhagen knows that Dillashaw will be coming for his head, but he’s confident that he has the skills necessary to stop Dillashaw from getting back to the division’s elite.

“I think that’s how he would love to have it play out. I think that he’s putting a lot of eggs in the basket of, ‘Let me beat Cory Sandhagen so I can prove that it wasn’t because I was on steroids,’ or whatever. I think that that would be a Cinderella story for him, and that’s likely what he’s wanting but he has me in the way of wanting that,” Sandhagen said.

Do you agree with Cory Sandhagen that he should get a bantamweight title shot with a win over TJ Dillashaw at UFC Vegas 32?