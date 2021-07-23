Former UFC women’s flyweight and current bare-knuckle fighter Paige VanZant promises fans they will see a “brand new fighter” at BKFC 19.

VanZant takes on former MMA rival Rachael Ostovich in a rematch Friday night at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, Florida. The two women previously met in the UFC in January 2019, with VanZant winning the fight via submission. Now that the rematch will take place in BKFC, there will be no submission finish this time around as the fight will be taking place entirely on the feet and not on the ground. For VanZant, this will be her second BKFC contest, while for Ostovich this is the first time she has fought bare-knuckle.

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com the day before BKFC 19, VanZant promised her fans that they will see a new and improved version of her. After dropping a decision to Britain Hart in her BKFC debut fight, VanZant changed her boxing coach and she believes that change will help her out during her fight on Friday night against Ostovich in the BKFC arena.

“I took a lot of lessons from that,” VanZant said. “You really need experience in bare-knuckle boxing to be successful. Now that I have the experience, I have one fight under my belt, I continue to grow with this sport, with the division and with the organization. It’s unfortunate for Rachael. I feel like I made the moves after that last fight. I took a lot of lessons from it. I switched to Mundo Boxing with Pedro Diaz. I got one of the best boxing coaches in the world in my corner, and I haven’t stopped working since that fight. This is definitely a brand new fighter that you’re gonna see.”

