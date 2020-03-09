Cory Sandhagen says he’s accepted fight with Dominick Cruz

Cory Sandhagen says the UFC has offered him a fight with former bantamweight champ Dominick Cruz and that he’s accepted the offer.

Sandhagen added that the fight could co-headline the UFC’s return to San Diego, California — Cruz’s home turf — which is scheduled for May 16.

Sandhagen dropped this exciting news on Instagram on Monday morning.

“I said yes.. waiting on you @dominickcruz – it would be an honor man. Co-main in San Diego?” – Corey Sandhagen wrote, tagging Cruz.

Sandhagen was supposed to welcome former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar to the bantamweight division in January, but was left without a dance partner when Edgar shifted his focus to a short-notice featherweight fight with “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung.

Sandhagen is currently on a fantastic seven-fight win-streak. His four most recent wins occurred in the UFC’s Octagon, where he’s bested the likes of John Lineker and Raphael Assuncao on his way to becoming one of the bantamweight division’s top contenders.

Dominick Cruz, meanwhile, is widely regarded as the greatest bantamweight fighter in MMA history. That being said, he has not fought since he surrendered his title to Cody Garbrandt in December of 2016. While he has been scheduled to fight twice since then — against Jimmie Rivera and Lineker — both of these fights fell through when he sustained injuries in training. Injuries notwithstanding, he has remained a fixture of the bantamweight title conversation based on his accolades as a long-reigning champion.

With the division’s current champion Henry Cejudo tied up with a UFC 250 title defense against former featherweight champ Jose Aldo, contenders like Cory Sandhagen and Dominick Cruz have been left without dance partners, so the fight makes a ton of sense. The UFC San Diego card would also serve as the perfect homecoming for the long-absent Cruz.

Do you like the idea of a Corey Sandhagen vs. Dominick Cruz fight? Who do you think would win?

