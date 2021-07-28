Cory Sandhagen predicts how a rematch with TJ Dillashaw would go: “He’ll probably get finished”

UFC bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen predicted how a rematch with TJ Dillashaw would go, saying that “he’ll probably get finished.”

Sandhagen lost a disputed split decision to his former teammate Dillashaw in the main event of last weekend’s UFC Vegas 32 card. The fight was very competitive and each round was decided on razor-thing margins, but the judges ultimately decided to go with Dillashaw for his control over Sandhagen’s striking advantage. While Sandhagen admitted it was a close fight, he has no doubt that if he gets the chance to fight Dillashaw again, it won’t be.

“I really hope that I do (get a rematch against Dillashaw. I don’t like the taste in my mouth of feeling again, like I said, if I would have just fixed a couple of things then I definitely get the nod from the judges because I think I already won the actual fight part of the thing. I think that next time TJ and I face each other, he’s not going to have anything to lean back on. Going into this one, I know in his head, he was really reliant on taking me down and winning that way and he wasn’t able to do that,” Sandhagen told MMAFighting.com.

“I think I showed that I have really good wrestling and I have really good takedown defense and you’re not going to be able to do that at will when you’re fighting me. Because that’s one of the areas that TJ’s really good at is being able to take people down and I shut down 17 of his shots. I think going into another fight with TJ. he’s going to know that I understand the mistakes that I made and when we fight again, the mistakes won’t be there anymore and he’ll probably get finished.”

