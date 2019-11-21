Corey Anderson calls Jon Jones a ‘casual’ MMA fan

UFC light heavyweight contender Corey Anderson labeled UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones as a “casual” fan for his use of MMA math to justify fighting Dominick Reyes next.

Jones wrote on Twitter that he wants to fight Reyes next instead of Anderson, and used the fact that Ovince Saint Preux knocked out Anderson while Reyes dominated OSP as the reason for why Reyes is the more dangerous opponent.

Anderson saw what Jones had to say and criticized the champ’s approach to wanting to fight Reyes next instead of him.

Here’s what Anderson wrote on his Twitter today after seeing what Jones said.

Lol come on jony boi you kno how the fight went all the way up to that point. I took my L and learned from it. And barely been touched since. I don't think I've absorbed 100 strikes in last 4 fights combined. And was domdonating that one. You starting to act like a casual.. https://t.co/AFi55f825w — Corey Anderson UFC (@CoreyA_MMA) November 21, 2019

We got the "goat" out here using MMA math now to justify his scared ways 🤣🤣 Now I've seen it out. When goats turning into dogs..a female dog at that. #casual #ufc — Corey Anderson UFC (@CoreyA_MMA) November 21, 2019

Jones vs. Reyes is not official yet by any means, but BJPenn.com’s Chris Taylor reported the fight will headline UFC 247 this February in Houston, Texas.

If Reyes indeed gets the title shot instead of Anderson, it leaves “Overtime” in a bit of a pickle as far as his next opponent goes. He’s already said he doesn’t want to fight Anthony Smith, and he’s already beaten Jan Blachowicz, so it’s hard to say who would be next for Anderson if Reyes indeed gets the title shot. He may opt to sit out and wait to fight the winner of Jones vs. Reyes, but that doesn’t always work out too well.

