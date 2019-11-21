Chael Sonnen rips into Tito Ortiz ahead of Combate Americas fight

Tito Ortiz is currently gearing up for a Combate Americas fight with Alberto El Patron, but that hasn’t stopped him from bad-mouthing his former rival Chael Sonnen.

Ortiz shared his disdain for Sonnen on The Rich Eisen Show.

“Chael Sonnen. That guy he just . . . I dislike that man,” Ortiz said (via MMAFighting.com). “He’s just something else. Some who talks and talks and talks and has never done anything in this sport besides talk. That’s what he does for a living. He should’ve stayed to that and I guess he is staying to it [since] he’s retired now.

“He said some very personal things about me and I’m a very emotional man, I’m a very loyal man, and when you talk about a person’s family I take it to heart. It’s my blood and I kind of let him have it a little bit. If people go on YouTube and watch Tito Ortiz Uncaged, he said a couple things about me and was talking about me putting on my championship belt and I had to let him have it, full bore. It wasn’t just a little, it was full bore. I put him out for who he really was and he never said another word about me.”

It did not take Sonnen long to respond to this comment from Ortiz. In his response, Sonnen questioned the legitimacy of Ortiz’s fight with El Patron, and even accused Ortiz of tapping when they fought in 2017.

You’ve got a “fight” coming up in, like, 3 weeks & you’re STILL talkin’ about ME???

Just admit you tapped

Get it off your conscience Srsly — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 20, 2019

As Ortiz says, Chael Sonnen is currently retired. Yet the animosity between these two MMA stars is clearly still alive and well — perhaps even enough to pull Sonnen out of retirement for another fight.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/21/2019.