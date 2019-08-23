Conor McGregor wants ‘redemption’ against Khabib but won’t wait for it

Ever since Conor McGregor lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 back in October he has been campaigning for a rematch.

Now, in an interview with ESPN, McGregor made it known he wants the rematch. He says he made mistakes that cost him the fight and he wants to redeem himself. However, the Irishman will not wait for a fight with ‘The Eagle’. Instead, he says there are plenty of intriguing fights out there for him.

“In the return fight, you know I want my world title back. I want that redemption, the camp was incorrect, I learned so much from it,” Conor McGregor said. “Knowing the commitment I had in that camp and knowing the performance I put on. He ran away for that the first round. He didn’t throw a punch, he shot for the legs before he threw a punch. The first round I should have been talking to Herb (Dean). He says he was talking to me inside the cage but there was not a whisper out of him until he ended up in a dominant position.

“The only reason he ended up in that dominant position was because I walked around with disrespect towards him because he was just running around that cage,” he added. “I switched off in that millisecond and got that lucky shot. Even after he got that lucky shot, although it was a beautiful shot, even after he got that shot, I bounced back up and engaged. What did he do? He shot again. But, whatever there are many great things I can do take from that. I can come back and avenge that.

“But, I am not going to wait around. Whoever. If you are asking me who, whoever. If Dustin goes in and does it, Dustin, if it’s Nate, Nate, if it’s Jorge, Jorge. I don’t know about size, I don’t know what Dana (White) is talking about in all that. I don’t even know Jorge that well to be honest,” Conor McGregor continued. “I’ve just seen the last two and saw the (Al) Iaquinta bout. Anyone. Tony Ferguson, Justin Gaethje. (Max) Holloway rematch, (Jose) Aldo rematch. There are so many bouts for me, Ariel. So many. And, in reality, it does not matter who. It is just about me getting back in and being who I am and not a shell of myself.”

It is interesting to hear Conor McGregor talk about so many possible fights, as after the Khabib bout he was only interested in the rematch. Now, the Irishman appears ready for anyone including a couple of rematches against Aldo and Holloway.

Who do you think Conor McGregor should fight in his return to the Octagon? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/22/2019.