Conor McGregor unloads on Dustin Poirier for sharing unflattering photo: “I bounced your head off the canvas like a basketball. Your wife bro. The dm’s.”

Conor McGregor unloaded on Dustin Poirier Sunday evening, this after ‘The Diamond’ shared an unflattering photo of the Irishman on social media.

McGregor (22-6 MMA) and Poirier (28-6 MMA) have been at each others throats ever since their trilogy fight at UFC 264 ended due to doctors stoppage after ‘Notorious’ suffered a broken leg.

Immediately following the conclusion of their rubber match Conor McGregor spoke with UFC commentator Joe Rogan where he dished out the following controversial comments to Poirier and his family.

“I was boxing the bleeding head off him. Kicking the legs off him. He’s always just diving to close the distance. THIS IS NOT OVER! This is a bloody bollox!”

Conor McGregor continued:

“There was no check,” Conor said when Rogan mentioned Poirier said that his leg fractured from a checked kick. “There was not one of them I checked. Your wife is in my DM’s. Hey baby, hit me back and we will chat later on. You little hoe.”

This evening Conor McGregor continued to ignite his feud with ‘The Diamond’ by commenting on video of Poirier discussing a previous street fight.

McGregor’s “sounds about right” remark received a quick reply, as Dustin shared the following photo of Conor sleeping on the canvas.

That clearly struck a nerve with the Irishman who proceeded to lash out with the following post:

Ye pal live on that one way back, I will too. I bounced your head off the canvas like a basketball. Your wife bro. The dm’s. Elbows into your dome. The soft part of the skull that doesn’t harden ever. From when you’re a baby. Drilled into your skull at 100mph. U slept on my belly — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 23, 2021

Dustin Poirier would later reply “1-3”, which prompted ‘Notorious’ to mention “three commas”.

Three commas kid. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 23, 2021

Although Conor McGregor suffered his gruesome leg injury just over a month ago, he is already ahead of schedule in his rehabilitation efforts. The Irish star is hoping to return to the Octagon in early 2022.