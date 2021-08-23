Michael Bisping responds to Conor McGregor’s claim that he fled the UK after “they” came knocking on his mothers door

Michael Bisping has responded after Conor McGregor accused him of sprinting out of his hometown after “they” came knocking on his mothers door.

The former UFC champions, Bisping (30-9 MMA) and McGregor (22-6 MMA), have been verbally sparring on Twitter over the past week. The pairs beef started after ‘The Count’ shared his take regarding Conor’s online feud with Daniel Cormier. During his assessment, Michael Bisping suggested that ‘DC’ would rip Conor McGregor “limb from limb” in a real fight.

Those comments clearly did not sit well with ‘Notorious’ who proceeded to label the former UFC middleweight champion as a “nobody” while adding that he used to make commission off of Bisping’s fights.

Then, after Bisping joked that McGregor’s legacy was disappearing faster than his tweets, the Irishman decided to take things a step further with the following accusation.

“Oh you a big man are ya bro ahahah a real man wouldn’t sprint from his hometown after they come knocking on his mother’s door bro. Don’t forget that one big man in the U.S. Crunch time and you dipped.”

On the most recent edition of his Believe You Me podcast, Michael Bisping responded to Conor McGregor’s recent accusation and provided clarity as to what really went down.

“The whole case got kicked out of court, and they owe me a significant amount of money, which I will be going after,” Bisping said of his longtime legal battle with his former management company (h/t MMANews). “When I was fighting Chael Sonnen, so I was in Chicago, the day of the weigh-ins, I get a phone call from my mum and the people in question, the ex-management, actually went around to my mum’s house and knocked on the door and just presented her with papers. But I know what they were doing. That was kind of a veiled threat, you know what I mean? ‘Oooh, we know where your mom lives’ and all the rest of it.”

Michael Bisping continued:

“Anyway, as I said, by that point, I’d lived in America for at least six months or so, something like that. But Conor comes back and says, ‘Oh, you’re a real man, are ya? They came knockin’ on your mom’s door and you legged it to America. So number one, it’s hilarious because it’s completely infactual [sic] and incorrect. And secondly, it’s even funnier because you’ve got no banter. You just gotta go straight for the personal, gotta go straight for the jugular and come out with incorrect factual stuff about my past and my personal situation.”

Michael Bisping concluded the topic by issuing the following request of Conor McGregor:

“So anyway, I wasn’t gonna go back and forth with that. And then he mentioned ‘bro’ a few times. I’m like, ‘I’m not your bro,’ smiley face, leave it there. Anyway, whatever. I don’t want to keep it going. He’s kinda settled down now. But I just thought that one point, I had to address… Anyway, listen, McGregor, as I said the other day, rest up, heal up, get back in the Octagon, and just leave my name out your mouth, pal.”

