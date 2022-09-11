Conor McGregor slams Nate Diaz for his post-fight comments at UFC 279: “Your nothing without me”

Conor McGregor was not happy with the post-fight comments made by Nate Diaz at tonight’s UFC 279 event.

Diaz (21-13 MMA) completed the final fight of his UFC contract when he stepped in the Octagon with Tony Ferguson this evening.

‘The Stockton Slugger’ had entered his final Octagon appearance for Dana White and company with plans of snapping a two-fight losing skid. The former TUF 5 winner had most previously competed in June of last year, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to reigning welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

Tonight’s ‘Diaz vs. Ferguson’ bout resulted in a solid back and forth affair. Nate Diaz got off to a strong start in the opening round, but ‘El Cucuy’ battled back in rounds two and three to make things interesting. Then, in round four, Diaz found a home for a barrage of punches which led to ‘El Cucuy’ shooting desperately for a takedown. Nate quickly jumped on a guillotine choke and the fight was over seconds later.

During his post-victory interview with UFC commentator Joe Rogan, Nate Diaz decided to take a parting shot at his longtime rival in Conor McGregor.

“I want to get out of the UFC for a minute and show all these UFC fighters how to take over and own up another sport how you’re supposed to do it. Cause Conor McGregor didn’t know how to do it. None of these other fighters know how to do it. So I’m going to go out there and I’m going take over another profession and become the best at that. Show everybody I’m the best at that and then I’m going to be right the f**k back here to get a motherf**king UFC title. The best title in the world.”

Those comments obviously didn’t sit well with Conor McGregor, as the Irishman issued the following response on Twitter:

Ah come on bro I’m absolutely stinking. And with so much quality. This has never been seen before what I’m doing man. Please, Your nothing with out me. Respect, please. I’d slap you around handy. And Tony easy. I’d have sawed Tony in half. 2 ham ball heads.

Respect the king. https://t.co/41DMLdUIDn — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 11, 2022

Prior to tonight’s UFC 279 event Nate Diaz assured fight fans that he and Conor McGregor would eventually have their trilogy. Whether that bout will take place inside of the Octagon remains to be seen.