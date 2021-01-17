Conor McGregor says “very high probability” of boxing Manny Pacquiao in 2021

UFC superstar Conor McGregor believes there is a “very high probability” of the Irishman boxing against the legend Manny Pacquiao in 2021.

McGregor returns to the Octagon for the first time in a year next weekend at UFC 257 when he takes on rival Dustin Poirier in the main event of the evening. With a win over Poirier, it’s expected that McGregor will call out UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov for a rematch. But while his focus is on MMA at the moment, McGregor can’t help but look around at other opportunities for him in the world of combat sports, namely in the boxing ring.

It was in August 2017 that McGregor fought Floyd Mayweather in a high-profile boxing match that shattered pay-per-view records. McGregor has yet to re-enter the ring following the loss to Mayweather, but there have been rumors that he could do in order to challenge Pacquiao. This is a fight that fans and media have suggested for a few years now, and in 2021, it seems like there is a very real chance of McGregor heading back into boxing to take on Pacquiao.

“I’m ready for the [Manny Pacquiao] bout. It’s a boxing world title on the line.” @TheNotoriousMMA expects to fight @MannyPacquiao for his WBA welterweight title in 2021 👀 (via @ArielHelwani) pic.twitter.com/eaLPFk5PcH — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) January 17, 2021

“I think it’s a very high probability that it happens this year. When I’m not so sure. Maybe towards the end of it. I suppose it’s all going to depend on what’s presented to me afterward. I know the talks are amplifying and I’m ready for that belt as well. It’s a boxing world title on the line. Like I said, I have trained down to this frame. So let’s see what happens,” McGregor told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.

UFC president Dana White will ultimately control McGregor’s fate, as he would have to give permission for McGregor to cross over into boxing and fight Pacquiao. White allowed McGregor to box Mayweather, but the world is a much different place now, and there’s no guarantee White gives McGregor permission this time around. Then again, if the deal could be worth White’s while, then maybe he will sign off on it and give McGregor his blessing.

Do you think we will see Conor McGregor fight Manny Pacquiao in 2021?