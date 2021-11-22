Conor McGregor says he’s fighting for the lightweight title in his UFC return

UC superstar Conor McGregor says that he’s fighting for the lightweight title in his UFC return when he steps back into the Octagon.

McGregor took to his social media on Monday to respond to an ESPN article about some potential opponents for his return to the cage next year. The Irishman responded and said that he will be fighting whoever holds the UFC lightweight title when he comes back. He also mentioned that he believes he should still get a chance to fight Dustin Poirier again.

Hi lads, here goes.. clicks and the like. Your boss and what not. The Mac.

Santy Claus.

I’m facing whoever the fuck has that LW title next. Deal with it.

Take off your goggles and mark the trilogy “unfinished”. Deal with that too.

The rest mentioned, after this.

Deal. With. It — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 22, 2021

Conor McGregor: Hi lads, here goes.. clicks and the like. Your boss and what not. The Mac. Santy Claus. I’m facing whoever the fuck has that LW title next. Deal with it. Take off your goggles and mark the trilogy “unfinished”. Deal with that too. The rest mentioned, after this. Deal. With. It

Although McGregor is coming off of back-to-back TKO losses to Dustin Poirier, he is still one of the biggest names in the sport, so the possibility of him getting a title shot in his return isn’t as crazy as it would be if he was any other fighter. For the UFC, the promotion is always looking to book the biggest-possible fights, and it just so happens that McGregor is its biggest star. So despite not having won in quite some time, a title shot is still possible.

For McGregor, he is hoping to fight the winner of UFC 269’s Dustin Poirier vs. Charles Oliveira title fight. Oliviera is the champion right now, but Poirier is considered by many to be the favorite in that fight. Regardless of who emerges victorious from that matchup, look for McGregor to do his best in order to bypass the other contenders for a 155lbs title shot.

Do you think Conor McGregor will get a UFC lightweight title shot in his Octagon return?