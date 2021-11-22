Colby Covington reveals Jorge Masvidal pulled out of UFC 269 due to broken ribs

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington revealed that Jorge Masvidal pulled out of the upcoming UFC 269 card due to broken ribs.

Masvidal was set to take on Leon Edwards on the UFC 269 main card, but “Gamebred” pulled out of the fight due to an undisclosed injury. According to Covington, however, he knows what the injury was that forced Masvidal out of the fight. Based on what Covington’s sources at American Top Team told him, Masvidal pulled out of the fight due to broken ribs.

“I’ll tell you the truth of what happened with Jorge Masvidal for real. I still have people at his gym that still love me, and I’m the people’s champ for a reason. So, I get the insider scoop on everything. So, that fragile dude, Street Judas Jorge Masvidal, he broke his ribs. He fractured his ribs last Saturday in training, and yeah, he’s fragile and he had to pull out of the fight. It’s too bad that people still love me over at his gym more than they even love him,” Covington told Submission Radio (via MMAjunkie.com).

“That’s facts. I’m telling you guys the truth. He went to the gym to train last Saturday, doing some sparring – not last Saturday, but the Saturday before. Like, yeah, eight days ago. And, he went to sparring at the gym and gets his ribs fractured, leaves the gym crying and, you know, goes to the doctor and gets the X-ray, and they determine it’s fractured ribs.”

Covington also said that he wants to fight Masvidal sometime in 2022 after the two be coaches against each other on “The Ultimate Fighter.” Covington is coming off of a tough loss to UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman but he hopes to get back into the cage as soon as possible, and he is hoping that Masvidal is the one standing across from him.

Do you hope the UFC books Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal next?