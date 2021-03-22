Conor McGregor says beating Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 was his “best performance”

UFC superstar Conor McGregor says that beating Eddie Alvarez by knockout at UFC 205 was the “best performance” of his MMA career.

McGregor — then the UFC featherweight champion — moved to 155lbs for the Alvarez fight, and he finished him in breathtaking fashion in the second round with punches to capture the UFC lightweight championship. That was in November 2016, when McGregor truly was in the prime of his career. Nearly five years later, McGregor agrees the Alvarez fight was the best he’s ever looked in the Octagon, calling it the “best performance” of his career.

Taking to his social media, McGregor said that the Alvarez fight was his best performance. He also said that his best record and run came at 145lbs, and the best he’s ever felt physically was at 170lbs. But his best performance, in his opinion, was the Alvarez fight.

Best I’ve felt – 170.

Best record/run – 145.

Best performance – 155.

What does this tell me?

I’ve no idea but I love it hahahahaah pic.twitter.com/qA5Zen75bF — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 21, 2021

Best I’ve felt – 170. Best record/run – 145. Best performance – 155. What does this tell me? I’ve no idea but I love it hahahahaah

McGregor was last seen at UFC 257 in January when he suffered a second-round knockout loss to Dustin Poirier. The Irishman tasted defeat that night in devastating fashion, but in the weeks since then he had made it clear that he wants the trilogy fight against his rival after splitting the first two fights. With UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov recently retiring and giving up his belt, the vacant belt will be fought for by Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler at UFC 262 in May. The winner of the Poirier vs. McGregor trilogy, which will likely take place sometime this summer, will most likely fight the winner of Oliveira vs. Chandler for the belt sometime later this year. With Nurmagomedov finished with the UFC, now is arguably McGregor’s best opportunity to get the 155lbs gold back.

Do you agree with Conor McGregor that the Eddie Alvarez fight was the best performance of his career?