Conor McGregor hit with multimillion-dollar personal injury lawsuit

Former two division UFC champion Conor McGregor has been hit with a multimillion-dollar personal injury lawsuit.

According to a report from ESPN, a woman filed the lawsuit on Monday in the High Court in Dublin, Ireland. The woman’s mother has also reportedly filed a smaller suit against McGregor. According to a separate report The Independent, an unknown associate of McGregor is listed as a co-defendant.

This lawsuit against McGregor reportedly stems from an event in 2018, but not much else about said event is known. An Garda Síochána, Ireland’s police service, reportedly undertook an official investigation, but no charges were laid against McGregor.

McGregor is also denying any wrongdoing.

“After an exhaustive investigation conducted by the Gardaí which, in addition to interviews of the plaintiff, included interviewing numerous sources, obtaining witnesses’ statements, examining closed circuit footage and the cooperation of Conor McGregor, these allegations were categorically rejected,” McGregor spokesperson Karen Kessler said in a statement. “The plaintiff knows the facts contradict the assertions in this lawsuit. Mr. McGregor will dispute any claims and is confident that justice will prevail.”

Conor McGregor, the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion, is currently gearing up for a fight with Dustin Poirier, which will headline the UFC 257 card on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi this Saturday.

The bout will be McGregor’s first since he defeated Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone via first-round TKO in January of 2020. That win was his first since he defeated Eddie Alvarez by second-round knockout in 2016. That win over Alvarez won him the UFC lightweight title. McGregor captured the UFC featherweight title in 2015, when he defeated Brazilian legend Jose Aldo by knockout in 13 seconds.

While McGregor is one of the most successful fighters in UFC history, he’s had numerous legal issues outside the cage. Most notably, the New York Times reported in 2019 that the Irishman was the subject of two sexual assault investigations, though he has not been charged and the status of the lawsuits in is unknown.

Stay tuned for updates on this lawsuit against Conor McGregor as new details emerge.