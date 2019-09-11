Conor McGregor responds to Ben Askren

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor has responded to Ben Askren.

The former Bellator and ONE champion, Askren, had taken to Twitter yesterday evening where he issued the following statement insinuating that McGregor’s days competing at a championship level are gone.

Let’s be serious @TheNotoriousMMA made too much money to ever have the desire to train at world champ level. He ain’t getting younger those times are gone. Only “glory days” and hot air now — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) September 11, 2019

“Let’s be serious Conor McGregor made too much money to ever have the desire to train at world champ level. He ain’t getting younger those times are gone. Only ‘glory days’ and hot air now.” Askren wrote on Twitter.

Conor McGregor responded to Ben Askren’s tweet earlier this afternoon with the following message.

Why so serious? — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 11, 2019

“Why so serious?” Conor McGregor questioned.

The former featherweight and lightweight title holder, McGregor, has not stepped foot inside the Octagon since suffering a submission loss to reigning 155-pound kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

The Irish superstar was linked to a fight with Justin Gaethje at UFC 240, but that bout fell through after ‘Mystic Mac’ suffered a hand injury.

Conor McGregor recently received a request from former opponent Dustin Poirier for a rematch. However, ‘Notorious’ doesn’t appear to have any interest in a second fight with ‘The Diamond’, who he TKO’d in ninety seconds at UFC 178.

Conor McGregor has continued to lobby for a rematch with his Russian nemesis, Khabib. But, for that to happen, UFC President Dana White claims that Tony Ferguson would have to decline a fight with ‘The Eagle’.

As for Ben Askren, ‘Funky’ is set to return to the Octagon later this fall against submission ace Demian Maia.

What do you think of the recent exchange between Ben Askren and Conor McGregor? Are you surprised by McGregor’s reply? Sound off in the comments section Penn Nation!

