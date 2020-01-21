Conor McGregor praises Donald Trump: ‘Quite possibly the GOAT’

UFC superstar Conor McGregor took to social media to praise United States President Donald Trump, telling him that he could be the greatest president of all time.

McGregor, who just knocked out Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds in the main event of UFC 246, is not known for making big political statements, so it was surprising to see him praise Trump so much, seemingly out of nowhere. Nevertheless, McGregor did just that, with a tweet that has already generated over 70,000 likes not even 12 hours later.

Here’s what McGregor wrote to Trump on his Twitter.

Phenomenal President. Quite possibly the USA 🐐. Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him. No easy feet.

Early stages of term also.

Incredible.

Congrats and Happy Martin Luther King Jr. day America 🇺🇸❤️🇮🇪 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 21, 2020

Trump saw McGregor’s tweet and responded on Twitter.

“Congratulations on your big @UFC WIN!”

McGregor’s comments have already divided fans, as Trump is one of the most divisive presidents in US history. Clearly, McGregor is a big fan of Trump and made it clear by singing his praises in this message on social media. UFC president Dana White is also a big Trump supporter, and we know how close McGregor is to White these days.

Trump is a big supporter of the UFC and was around in the early days of the company so he has a big connection to MMA. He was also in attendance most recently at UFC 244, when Jorge Masvidal finished Nate Diaz via doctor stoppage TKO in the main event. McGregor wasn’t there that night, but maybe Trump will be at his next fight.

