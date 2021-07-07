Conor McGregor plans to “steamroll” through Dustin Poirier: “I’m the most dangerous I’ve ever been”

Conor McGregor expects to KO Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 264.

McGregor and Poirier are set for their highly-anticipated trilogy bout on Saturday night in Las Vegas. It’s an intriguing matchup due to the fact they fought in January where Poirier scored a second-round TKO. Yet, ahead of the trilogy, the Irishman is oozing with confidence as he expects to KO Poirier once again.

“He talks some amount lately which he will pay for; it’s not going to be nice,” McGregor said to Rolling Stone. “I’m going through my opponent on July 10th… I’m going to knock him out. Without question. I’m the most dangerous I’ve ever been, I’m the most focused I’ve ever been. And I’m going to take him out. He won’t have any way to deal with what I’m bringing on Saturday, and that’s it.”

Why McGregor is so confident is due to the fact he’s finally being active. The Irishman says he’s at his best when he can be active and now he has two fights within seven months which he says will only help him come Saturday night.

“I’m always better when I’m busy. I always say that. So, it’s going to help. When I’m active, I’m fresh, I’m dangerous, and I’m hyper-focused,” McGregor said.

If McGregor does get his hand raised, he would earn a lightweight title shot against Charles Oliviera. UFC president, Dana White has made it clear the winner of this fight will get the next title shot. Yet, according to McGregor, he says he doesn’t know what will happen next as he says he will decide what is next for him.

“After I steamroll my opponent, I’ll decide what I want next,” McGregor concluded.

Do you think Conor McGregor will KO Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on Saturday? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!