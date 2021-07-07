Nick Diaz targeted to make Octagon return in September in a rematch against Robbie Lawler

Nick Diaz is back.

According to UFC president, Dana White who told TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter, Diaz will return against Lawler in a co-main event in September.

BREAKING: Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler IN THE WORKS (not yet official) as a co-main for an event in September per Dana White. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 7, 2021

Diaz vs. Lawler 2 will take place at UFC 266 on September 25 in Las Vegas, multiple reports later stated. The main event of the card will see Alexander Volkanovski defend his featherweight strap against Brian Ortega. However, regarding anything with Diaz, the fight is not official until both men step into the Octagon but this is promising that he has agreed to a fight.

Diaz and Lawler first fought way back in 2004 at UFC 47 where Diaz won by second-round KO. It remains one of the best fights of all time as both men were young in their career but put on a striking battle.

Nick Diaz (26-9 and two No Contests) has not fought since he suffered a decision loss to Anderson Silva back at UFC 183. The fight was overturned to a No Contest after both men tested positive. Prior to that, he lost back-to-back decisions to Georges St-Pierre and Carlos Condit for the undisputed and interim UFC welterweight titles, respectively. In his career, he holds notable wins over B.J. Penn, Paul Daley, Gleison Tibau, and Frank Shamrock among others.

Robbie Lawler (28-15 and one No Contest) is on a four-fight losing skid and hasn’t fought since last August when he dropped a decision to Neil Magny. His other losses came to Colby Covington, Ben Askren, and Rafael dos Anjos. The former UFC welterweight champion holds notable wins over Carlos Condit, Donald Cerrone, Rory MacDonald, Johny Hendricks, and Matt Brown among others.

Who do you think will win the rematch, Nick Diaz or Robbie Lawler?