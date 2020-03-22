Conor McGregor offers up a prayer to Italy during coronavirus pandemic: “Lord Jesus please save Italy”

UFC superstar Conor McGregor took to social media on Sunday to offer up a prayer to Italy, a country that has been ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

Over 5000 people have died in Italy as a result of the coronavirus, and more deaths are being reported every day. Italy has been hit harder than any other country in the world during one of the most deadly outbreaks in modern human memory. McGregor has been active on social media promoting awareness of coronavirus, and on Sunday he took time out of his day to post a prayer to Italy.

Here’s what McGregor shared with the fans on his Instagram.

“I cannot get Italy out of my thoughts. Praying daily for this great nation that brought the world such amazing things. From it’s people and their culture. To it’s architecture and design. Its style! It’s cuisine! It’s art! The list goes on and on and on! Italy and it’s people are class personified, through and through. ‪Lord Jesus please save Italy and it’s people today and everyday here forward,” Conor McGregor wrote.

McGregor is the biggest star in MMA and one of the biggest sports stars globally, so anytime he talks, people listen. He has been very outspoken about being aware of the coronavirus and its dangers and has sent well wishes to the people of numerous countries being affected by this horrible virus.

As for McGregor himself, he had no fight booked before the UFC took its recent hiatus but now that Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson is likely to be delayed, McGregor may opt to take another fight whenever its safe for the UFC to start booking fights again. A matchup against Justin Gaethje is one possibility for McGregor’s return. But at this point, that’s so far ahead to even look as the world awaits for the coronavirus pandemic to cool down.