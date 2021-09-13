Conor McGregor, Machine Gun Kelly get into a scuffle on red carpet at VMA’s (Video)

Conor McGregor and rapper, Machine Gun Kelly got into it on the red carpet at the VMA’s on Sunday.

A video emerged showing the two getting into a scuffle on the red carpet. According to TMZ, McGregor asked MGK for a photo, which the rapper declined and reportedly shoved the Irishman which caused him to spill his drink. McGregor then threw his drink at Kelly and the two then got into an altercation and they were forced to be separated.

MGK & McGregor going at it at the VMA’s pic.twitter.com/MNCtgkJdIw — MMA Gone Wild🥋 (@mmagonewild) September 13, 2021

Conor McGregor at the VMA’s lol MGK and him had a brief chaotic moment it seems pic.twitter.com/rVMm1HCnl8 — Talkin Hands (@TalkinHands101) September 13, 2021

The good news is the two never actually hit each other as security got in the way. However, this is no doubt a bad look for both men.

“They scuffled then it settled down and Conor went for him again,” a source said to PageSix, adding, that the photographers “weren’t happy” and were “saying they were going to boycott Conor because they were worried MGK and Megan wouldn’t walk.”

Another source that was on the scene said they had to be pulled apart and McGregor was ready to fight Machine Gun Kelly.

“[McGregor] was ready to throw fists,” the second source said, adding, “Security was having trouble holding him back.”

Conor McGregor is currently rehabbing the broken leg he sustained in his UFC 264 fight against Dustin Poirier. It’s an injury he says happened before the fight.

“I was injured going into the fight. People were asking me when was the leg break – at what point did the leg break? Ask Dana White. Ask the UFC. Ask Dr. Davidson, the head doctor of the UFC. They knew,” Conor McGregor said in an Instagram video. “My leg – I had stress fractures in my leg going into that cage. There was debate about pulling the thing out because I was sparring without shin pads, and I was kicking. I kicked the knee a few times, so I had multiple stress fractures in the shin bone above the ankle.”

Prior to the loss to Poirier at UFC 264, he suffered a KO loss to him in January at UFC 257. The Irishman is just 1-3 in his last four MMA fights and has been in trouble outside of the cage as of late.

What do you make of Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly getting into an altercation on the red carpet?