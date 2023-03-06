Conor McGregor lauds Jon Jones for his “incredible” title-earning performance at UFC 285: “The man should’ve had two belts presented to him”

Conor McGregor is applauding Jon Jones for his “incredible” title-earning performance against Ciryl Gane at UFC 285.

Jones (27-1 MMA) and Gane (11-2 MMA) collided for the promotion’s vacant heavyweight title last night in Las Vegas.

The highly anticipated title fight served as ‘Bones’ first ever contest at heavyweight and also ended his three-year hiatus from the sport. Given his long layoff, being in a new division and having not earned a stoppage victory since 2018, most fans and analysts weren’t completely sure what to expect out of Jones yesterday evening.

While the majority of fight fans believed that Jon Jones would ultimately emerge victorious over Ciryl Gane at UFC 285, it is hard to imagine that many predicted the dominant showing that actually transpired. Afterall, ‘Bon Gamin’ had previously gone the distance with Francis Ngannou at UFC 270, winning two rounds in what ended up being a losing effort. In addition, Gane had just steamrolled perennial division contender Tai Tuivasa in his most recent effort this past September.

Despite all of that, Jon Jones needed just 124 seconds to put Ciryl Gane away last night at T-Mobile Arena. It was an incredible performance from ‘Bones’ and one that had his peers singing his praises. Among those to laud Jones for his showing at UFC 285 was former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor.

The Irishman was in attendance for the event and proceeded to shower ‘Bones’ with praise Sunday afternoon on Twitter.

That was incredible by Jon last night! Even better to see it live! The man should’ve had two belts presented to him. And both sparkling. He did it. Fucking brilliant, @JonnyBones! Congrats! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 5, 2023

Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) will of course be looking to write somewhat of a comeback story himself later this year when he squares off with former Bellator champion Michael Chandler.

The Irish star has not competed inside of the Octagon since July of 2021, where he suffered a broken leg in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier.

Do you think Conor McGregor will be able to replicate the comeback of Jon Jones when he returns to action this fall? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.