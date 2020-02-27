Conor McGregor discusses his preparations for life after fighting

Conor McGregor is still at the top of the fight game, but the former two-division UFC champ recognizes that his time as a fighter will eventually come to an end. When that happens, and he’s no longer collecting his massive fight purses, he’ll seemingly be well prepared.

In a recent interview with The Mac Life, McGregor opened up on the importance of preparing for life after fighting. He says he’s studied the careers of other athletes — both inside and outside the combat sports industry — as he readies for the next chapter of his life. Based on his comments, it sounds like this research was a big part of his decision to launch ventures like his Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey and his August McGregor fashion line.

“Athletic life is short right? As cruel as it sounds no-one really cares about the athlete post-career,” McGregor said (h/t LowKickMMA.com). “I mean it’s as simple as that and that’s not just fighting it’s in any sport. So, I have studied many athletes’ careers both in combat sport and in professional sport and just analyzed it. I saw the do’s and the don’t and things that can create an afterlife in the game. For, me I’ve just gone down things I’m passionate about. I went down the fight game because I’m passionate about it – I wouldn’t have reached the levels I’ve reached in the fight game without having passion for it. And the whiskey game, the fashion game you know.”

Conor McGregor last fought at UFC 246, when he decimated Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in just 40 seconds.

Prior to his win over Cerrone, McGregor had not tasted victory since November of 2016, when he knocked out Eddie Alvarez to become a two-division UFC champion. After his win over Alvarez, he came up short in a blockbuster boxing match with undefeated legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017, then tapped out to undefeated UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018.

How much longer do you think Conor McGregor will keep fighting for?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/27/2020.