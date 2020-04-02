Conor McGregor attempts to hijack Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Instagram Live session

Khabib Nurmagomedov has spent quite a bit of time broadcasting on Instagram Live over the last 24 hours, primarily explaining why he will not be fighting Tony Ferguson at UFC 249. One of his recent sessions was nearly commandeered by his arch rival Conor McGregor.

See the moment that McGregor attempted to goad Nurmagomedov into bringing him into the broadcast below (h/t RT Sport):

“Add me in,” McGregor proclaimed in the comments of Nurmagomedov’s broadcast (right at the beginning of the video above).

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor fought in November of 2018. On that night, Nurmagomedov defended his lightweight belt by submitting the Irishman in the fourth-round.

Since his win over McGregor, Nurmagomedov has defended his title once more, with a submission of Dustin Poirier. He was expected to attempt another title defense against Ferguson on April 18, but is effectively stuck in his native Russia due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I want to fight,” Nurmagomedov said during a subsequent broadcast, explaining why he can’t fight Ferguson as planned. “But the UFC has no location. Europe, US, Asia… they never send location. So how is this to happen? Fly to where? This is what happened. No location.

“All gate is closed,” Nurmagomedov added. “US gate. Russian gate. Everyone is told to stay home for quarantine. The number one thing that drive me crazy about this is people say I pull out. How do I pull out when there is no gate? No location? This I don’t understand.”

Conor McGregor, meanwhile, has fought just once since losing to Nurmagomedov. Back in January, the Irish star returned to action with a dominant, 40-second TKO victory over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

He has made no secret of his thoughts on Nurmagomedov withdrawing from the Ferguson fight.

The fact of this matter is, both Tony and Khabib where engaged in a game of chicken here towards the fight bell. With Khabib chickening out first. Making it 3-2 in pullouts in Tony’s favour. Khab scurried out of the U.S to home, and amid the crisis. Very high risk.

Congrats Tony. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 2, 2020

