Conor McGregor faces 6 charges for alleged driving offenses in Ireland back in March

Conor McGregor is facing six charges for alleged driving offenses.

Back in March, it was revealed by Irish outlet Independent that McGregor was detained in west Dublin while driving his Bentley Continental GT valued at around €170,000. He was pulled over by gardaí and subsequently arrested for road traffic offenses. The outlet further reports that his luxury car was also seized from him on the roadside following his arrest but has since been returned to him.

Now, on Thursday, McGregor appeared in Blanchardstown District Court and was informed he is being charged with two counts of dangerous driving, driving without a license, failure to produce a license, driving without insurance, and failure to produce insurance records, ESPN reports.

The court announced the case will be remanded until June 23, but the Irishman’s team confirmed McGregor passed both drug and alcohol tests when he was pulled over.

“Mr. McGregor was driving to the gym when he was stopped by [police] for alleged road traffic violations,” McGregor spokesperson Karen Kessler told ESPN at the time in a statement. “He passed the drug and alcohol tests taken at the station.”

This is also not the first time McGregor has been in trouble with the law for driving as he previously appeared before the same court in 2017 when he was fined €400 for speeding.

Should McGregor be found guilty, the charge of dangerous driving carries a maximum punishment of a fine of up to €5,000 or six months imprisonment or both.

Conor McGregor has not fought since UFC 264 in July when he broke his leg at the end of the first round against Dustin Poirier. Prior to that, he was knocked out by Poirier in January of 2021. He is currently rehabbing his leg and has made it clear he wants Kamaru Usman in his return as he wants to become the first three-weight champion.

What do you make of Conor McGregor facing 6 charges for alleged driving offenses?