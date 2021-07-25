Colby Covington trashes “loser” Leon Edwards after beating Nate Diaz: “There’s no honor in beating a guy like that”

UFC welterweight Colby Covington trashed “loser” Leon Edwards after beating Nate Diaz, saying “there’s no honor in beating a guy like that.”

Edwards defeated Diaz via unanimous decision at UFC 263 in June, but while the Brit clearly won the first four rounds of the fight, most fans only remember the fifth round where Diaz rocked “Rocky” with a big punch and nearly finished him. In the end, Edwards was awarded the win and he is now officially on a top-10 fight unbeaten streak, which is why he believes he should be next in line to fight UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. However, Covington is confident that he is deserving of being next for the belt.

Speaking to MMA reporter James Lynch, Covington was asked his thoughts on the Edwards vs. Diaz fight from UFC 263, and he didn’t hold back, labeling both fighters as “losers.”

“I wasn’t watching these two losers fight,” Covington said. “Those guys were both coming off losses. ‘Edward Scissorhands’ lost by DQ by poking (Belal Muhammad) in the eye like three or four times and he was warned backstage. He’s a loser, he’s coming off a loss so he’s got to build that winning streak. And it makes sense to fight another loser in Nate Diaz. When was the last time he won a fight? I think Barack Obama was in office the last time that Nate Diaz won a fight. He’s a little white boy Soy Boy from California, washed up, just coming for a money grab and to get that cash. There’s no honor in beating a guy like that, the guy’s 10 years past his prime. I could care less, the fans could care less, and obviously, the UFC could care less because that was just a little prelim fight that they put.”

Do you want to see Colby Covington step into the Octagon against either Leon Edwards or Nate Diaz one day?