Colby Covington slams Kamaru Usman for suggesting he needs another win before a rematch

Colby Covington has slammed Kamaru Usman for saying he needs to get another win before getting a title shot.

After Usman scored a third-round TKO over Gilbert Burns, many wondered who would be next for the champ. Covington believed he deserved the rematch, however, Usman believes “Chaos” still needs to get another win first.

“Show me some activity. Give me a reason. It’s not necessarily me. I know what I’m capable of doing, I’ve done it before, you can ask his jaw, I’ve done that before,” Usman said of Covington to ESPN. “Now, it’s for him to show the people that he deserves another chance to fight for the title. You can’t sit back and say ‘oh, I beat Tyron Woodley, that’s it, I deserve a shot at the title.’ No. That doesn’t get you a shot at the title.”

To no surprise, Colby Covington saw that and blasted Usman for thinking that despite giving Jorge Masvidal a rematch without winning a fight since they first met.

Spoken like a true coward who doesn’t want to face the rightful #1 contender. The rankings have chosen and so have the people Marty. Just say the truth: you know you can’t win and you’d rather fight bums like Street Judas for easy pay checks. @USMAN84kg https://t.co/XtQbs5lnFR — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) April 6, 2021

“Spoken like a true coward who doesn’t want to face the rightful #1 contender. The rankings have chosen and so have the people Marty. Just say the truth: you know you can’t win and you’d rather fight bums like Street Judas for easy pay checks,” Covington wrote on Twitter.

Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman fought back at UFC 245 in December of 2019. It was a very intriguing matchup full of trash-talking as the two were linked to a fight for years. The fight delivered as it was a back-and-forth striking match with both men having their moments. Yet, in the fifth round, Usman dropped Covington twice and eventually got the TKO win.

Ever since the fight, Covington has been calling for a rematch with Usman and the goal for Chaos is to face the winner of Usman-Masvidal 2 later this year.

Do you think Colby Covington deserves a title shot?