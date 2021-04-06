Calvin Kattar “still going through the concussion protocols” after loss to Max Holloway, says teammate

Calvin Kattar and his team are taking a slow approach to getting him back to full health.

At UFC Fight Island 7 on January 16, Kattar suffered a decision loss to Max Holloway. Entering the fight, many thought it would be a back-and-forth scrap but it was the Hawaiian who put on a striking clinic as he landed 445 significant strikes.

After the UFC president, Dana White was worried about Kattar’s safety and sent him to the hospital immediately. Although the fight is now three months in the past, Calvin Kattar and his team are making sure his brain is 100 percent before he fights again.

“He’s in and out (of the gym), he’s kind of still going through the concussion protocols. He’s not concussed but they’re just abying him right now,” Ron Font said of Calvin Kattar to James Lynch of MMANews (via MyMMANews). “So they’re having him do a lot of like little hand-eye coordinating things, balance drills. Stuff like that, boring, non-contact type of stuff. He’s been holding pads for me. They just went to Florida for his birthday.

“He’s in and out. We’re trying to kick him out of the gym because he’s getting anxious. He’s kind of getting to that point where he wants to start moving around more. It’s like a little baby, we’re just trying to baby him right now,” Font said of Kattar. “Like, ‘Slow down,’ you’ve got a lot of big fights, a busy year. Just take time off and just hang out. But it’s hard, especially coming off of a loss.

“You want to get back and you want to fix everything you thought you messed up, and right now we can’t,” Font continued about Kattar. “So it’s one of those things where I want him back in the gym, but he shouldn’t be in the gym, so we’re trying to think of ways to keep him active inside the gym.”

The current plan is for Calvin Kattar to return in the winter against a top-ranked opponent. The opponent is uncertain due to the fact the division still has some fights that need to play out.

